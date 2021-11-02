Shropshire’s FBC Manby Bowdler recognised in legal rankings

Teams and individuals from Shropshire’s FBC Manby Bowdler have been recognised in the official rankings of the UK’s top lawyers and law firms.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s agricultural and rural services team, Sarah Baugh, Megan Price, Anna Russell and Tom Devey

The firm’s agricultural and rural affairs and family and matrimonial teams were both recognised in the annual Chamber & Partners 2022 rankings with a Band 1 appraisal – the best banding a firm can score.

The agricultural team, based in Shrewsbury, was described in the rankings as a “well-regarded team” adept at dealing with a broad range of issues from the sale and purchase of land to mineral and sporting issues.

Sarah Baugh, who leads the agricultural and rural services team, was given an individual ranking of Band 1, while partner Tom Devey was also rated in the research for his expertise in agriculture and rural land transactions, partnership agreements and development matters.

Also based in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office is the top ranked family team. Client feedback said the team was “very professional and lives up to its very good reputation” as well as “knowledgeable, efficient and responsive“.

The family team, which advises on financial disputes in the context of divorce and family breakdown and child-related issues, is led by Anne Thomson, who was individually ranked in Band 1. Her clients said she was “first-class”, had “broad knowledge” and demonstrated exceptional ability and empathy.

Partner Philip Cowell was also ranked for his work in the family team and the Chambers & Partners research shared glowing client feedback: “I could not speak more highly of Philip… his work is excellent and clients love him.”

Managing director Neil Lloyd said he was delighted with the teams’ performance: “To be featured in the Chamber & Partners rankings, our teams need to prove their mettle – showing their technical legal ability, professional conduct, commitment to client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and many other qualities that are valued by our clients.

“I’m delighted that so many of our teams and individuals have shone in the 2022 rankings. The high rankings are testament to the hard work all these colleagues put into their work and I am very proud of them and their achievements.”

FBC Manby Bowdler’s clinical negligence and litigation teams, that are based at its Wolverhampton office, were also ranked in the guide.