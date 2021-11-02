Microbusinesses urged to apply for new Lyreco business support initiative

Telford-based Lyreco, the European leader and third largest distributor of workplace products and services in the world, is offering a helping hand to microbusinesses thanks to a new initiative dubbed the Lyreco Goodness Microbusiness Support Programme.

David Harman, Lyreco WISE Director of Product and Services

The initiative aims to back ambitious microbusinesses that align with Lyreco’s CSR and environmental credentials and those that provide products and services in a similar field; namely PPE, hygiene, catering supplies, office furniture, IT and workplace technology and general office supplies.

A total of ten successful applicants will be offered a bespoke page on Lyreco’s web-shop, marketing and communication support, a free catalogue listing of up to ten products or services, preferred payment days and ongoing business support. While difficult to calculate the financial value of the support package to a company, it is estimated to be worth over £20,000.

- Advertisement -

David Harman, Lyreco WISE Director of Product and Services, explains how the idea for the initiative came about: “Microbusinesses are an essential component of the UK economy, but for many business owners, the pandemic has had a devastating impact. This in turn could have a detrimental effect on employment and the resilience of our communities. Now more than ever, microbusinesses need access to support and resources that will empower them to thrive in the post-pandemic economy. The main challenges faced by microbusinesses include access to funding and support, employment and HR, marketing and communication, and, crucially in a post-pandemic world that has seen a major shift online, a lack of digital skills – and that’s where we hope to help with the Lyreco Goodness Microbusiness Support Programme.”

Representing more than 2.1 million businesses and 33 percent of employment in England, microbusinesses have seen substantial growth over the last decade. However, a recent report featuring data from the Office of National Statistics shows that during the pandemic, microbusinesses were the most impacted business size, with nearly 10 percent more facing temporary or permanent closure.*

Andrew Bryers, Lyreco WISE Head of CSR, comments: “The Lyreco Goodness Microbusiness Support Programme has been developed to support our community and equip microbusinesses with the digital tools and skills necessary to grow their businesses. While I urge all microbusinesses in the UK and Ireland to apply, we are particularly interested in hearing from those able to demonstrate their environmental credentials, such as climate change targets and reduction of plastic within products; any initiatives around social responsibly, such as charity support, diversity and inclusion strategies, and supporting local communities; and companies providing environmentally friendly products or services.”

Lyreco UK & Ireland is known globally for its strong CSR strategy and green initiatives, such as its commitment to becoming completely Carbon Neutral by 2030 and clear focus on doing the right thing for its customers, people, communities, and planet. Discovering and then supporting companies with a similar mindset offers a great new way of extending these efforts while supporting a vital part of the economy.

The Lyreco Goodness Microbusiness Support Programme opens to applicants today and will remain open for a total of three weeks, closing on 21st November.

Click here to apply: online.lyreco.co.uk/msp3.