Shrewsbury barber scoops top industry award

A successful barbershop based at The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury has scooped another top award.

Rhys Whitehouse at the Wahl British Barber competition

Rhys Whitehouse from Hinces has been named Wahl British Barber of the Year. The award is recognised as the highest accolade in the industry.

Five finalists were chosen from over 300 entries. Last Sunday the finalists travelled down to ExCel London for Salon International – the biggest hair convention in the world – to compete on the Wahl stage on a model of their choosing.

Rhys spent two hours demonstrating, before being announced as the Barber of the Year, with the Barbershop of the Year going to a business in London.

The win has secured not only a huge trophy but a year’s contract on the Wahl Artistic Team and £1,000 worth of Wahl products.

“It is such an honour to receive this award – the most prestigious title in UK barbering,” Rhys said. “This award is life-changing for me and will have a huge effect on my career. I can’t wait to work as a proud member of the Wahl Artistic team.

“As a team we have achieved so much at Hinces and put our barbershop firmly on the map in our industry, proving the level of talent here in the town.”

Hinces’ owner Dale Hince was crowned Britain’s Best Barber 2019 at BarberComp, the same year the barbershop opened. Amongst the team they have also scooped Wahl Barber of the Year Finalist 2020, Modern Barber Best All Round Barber Finalist 2021, Modern Barber Best Apprentice Finalist 2021, and Pro Barber World Series British Barber of the Year Finalist 2021.

Hinces is one of the top ten highest rated barbershops in the UK on booking site Booksy, having received over 1,200 5-star reviews on the site.