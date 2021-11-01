10 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 1, 2021
- Advertisement -

Reech Media welcome new Client Growth Manager

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire marketing agency, Reech Media on Shrewsbury Business Park, continues to grow with the appointment of Andy Morris as Client Growth Manager.

Rob Hughes and Dena Evans welcome Andy Morris (centre) as Client Growth Manager
Rob Hughes and Dena Evans welcome Andy Morris (centre) as Client Growth Manager

As Client Growth Manager, Andy will work closely alongside Directors, Rob Hughes (Managing Director) and Dena Evans (Creative Director), to grow the agency, generate new business opportunities, and further enhance relationships with existing clients.

Andy will be responsible for building a pipeline of ongoing leads through prospecting and networking to develop sales of both traditional and digital marketing services – which include everything from SEO, Social Media Advertising and PPC, to Branding, Design & Print and Website Design & Development – and will ultimately play a vital role in the development of revenue growth to help the agency deliver against an exciting and ambitious vision.

- Advertisement -

Andy arrives at Reech with six years of experience at the Shropshire Star, where he worked closely with local businesses to deliver marketing solutions for both traditional and digital media channels.

Speaking about his new role, Andy Morris said: “I’m really excited to be joining the amazing team here at Reech! Striving to be an ambassador for the growing company, it’s my mission to connect the agency with as many businesses as possible and deliver results-driven marketing solutions.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, also commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Andy to the agency at such an exciting juncture in our growth. Andy will bring strategic client experience and knowledge to the agency, and we will benefit from a skilled growth manager to drive the sustainable success of the business.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP