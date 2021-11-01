Reech Media welcome new Client Growth Manager

Shropshire marketing agency, Reech Media on Shrewsbury Business Park, continues to grow with the appointment of Andy Morris as Client Growth Manager.

Rob Hughes and Dena Evans welcome Andy Morris (centre) as Client Growth Manager

As Client Growth Manager, Andy will work closely alongside Directors, Rob Hughes (Managing Director) and Dena Evans (Creative Director), to grow the agency, generate new business opportunities, and further enhance relationships with existing clients.

Andy will be responsible for building a pipeline of ongoing leads through prospecting and networking to develop sales of both traditional and digital marketing services – which include everything from SEO, Social Media Advertising and PPC, to Branding, Design & Print and Website Design & Development – and will ultimately play a vital role in the development of revenue growth to help the agency deliver against an exciting and ambitious vision.

Andy arrives at Reech with six years of experience at the Shropshire Star, where he worked closely with local businesses to deliver marketing solutions for both traditional and digital media channels.

Speaking about his new role, Andy Morris said: “I’m really excited to be joining the amazing team here at Reech! Striving to be an ambassador for the growing company, it’s my mission to connect the agency with as many businesses as possible and deliver results-driven marketing solutions.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, also commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Andy to the agency at such an exciting juncture in our growth. Andy will bring strategic client experience and knowledge to the agency, and we will benefit from a skilled growth manager to drive the sustainable success of the business.”