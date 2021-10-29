Recruitment firm marks successful year in business

A Shropshire recruitment firm which was founded during lockdown has celebrated a successful year in business.

Rob Griffiths of Blue Orchid Recruitment

Rob Griffiths launched Blue Orchid Recruitment, based in Shrewsbury, after he was made redundant during the pandemic.

“I had worked in recruitment for a decade and am passionate about what I do so I wanted to continue to offer my expertise to others” said Rob, who completed a European Regional Development Fund Marches ‘Step up to Start-up’ course delivered by Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“Initially I provided free career coaching to people in similar situations to myself, who had been made redundant, alongside building a client base working with a range of growing and progressive organisations.

“I predominately cover Shropshire, mid Wales and the West Midlands but also have clients as far as Somerset, London and Sheffield.

“I specialise in recruiting talented individuals within the office and commercial areas, taking away all the stress from finding the perfect candidate for their business.”

Rob said that being part of the eight-week Good2Great programme gave him some great insight, tools and advice on how best to navigate the weeks, months and years ahead.

“The programme provided reassurance that I was following the right path. The experience has been invaluable and the friendly and approachable support provided has been heart-warming.

“I have since joined the Good2Great Growth Club, which is proving very useful for sharing skills and meeting new contacts,” Rob added.

The Marches Step up programme is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Telford & Wrekin Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners.