Friday, October 29, 2021
Award-winning hat designer opens shop in Shrewsbury

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

An award-winning hat designer and milliner has opened a new hat shop at The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury to sell her unique handcrafted headpieces.

Fleur Curtis, owner of Oscar & Willow Millinery
Oscar & Willow Millinery has been opened by Fleur Curtis who sews each piece by hand using traditional and modern millinery techniques.

Many of her hats and fascinators are one of a kind. Customers can book to have a consultation for bespoke creations or they can choose from the ready to wear range. This is Fleur’s first hat shop, having spent her career to date working for the NHS.

Over the past year, Fleur has completed a 12-month millinery course with Katherine Elizabeth – an award-winning millinery designer who has a shop in the iconic Oxo Tower in London.

This year she won the Craftsmanship Award at the Feltmakers Hat Design Awards – a prestigious industry competition whose panel of judges include Rachel Trevor Morgan, one of the Queen’s milliners. She was also shortlisted in a competition for HATalk Magazine. Following her graduation and recent accolades, Fleur hung up her stethoscope for good to take on millinery full time.

Fleur had worked in the NHS since the age of 18. Her career began as an auxiliary nurse in Cambridge, and she went on to be a Medical Herbalist and then a Physician Associate in Cardiology across hospitals in Birmingham and Shropshire.

Fleur said, “Having worked in hospitals most of my working life, it seems very apt to be setting up shop in the former Royal Salop Infirmary! The Parade is a perfect location for my new shop – bursting with independent businesses, in a great central location with beautiful views over the river. It’s great to be in such a historic building in the town.

“I really love helping people feel special and excited by the process of creating a headpiece. It is so satisfying to see someone’s whole demeanour and confidence change when they try on a hat that has been made to fit them properly, in a style that expresses who they are or how they would like to feel. It’s like creating a piece of wearable magic!

“I want to create unique hats and fascinators so my customers can feel extra special at their big events, from a day at the races to their wedding day. In the future I hope to run fascinator and hat making workshops too.”

