October’s Shropshire Business Live TV to cover budget reaction and more!

On October’s Shropshire Business Live TV Carl and Chris take a look at yesterday’s budget with Nick Jones from Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, Paul Brown of WR Partners and Edward Rees from Lanyon Bowdler.

SBLTV presenters Chris Pritchard and Carl Jones

Chris Gough and Vernon Hogg are in the studio to tell the team about Silverpreneurs which has been exclusively created to inspire and empower the over 50’s.

Carl catches up with friends of the show who were at this month Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Expo at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Find out about a royal visit from Princess Anne to Aico’s Oswestry headquarters in recognition of their impact as a prominent business in Shropshire.

There’s a real life rag to riches story as Rob Stone from Instaloft joins Chris and Carl to tell how he went from broke to a £14-million turnover empire, which now employs 127 skilled installers across 6 UK depots.

Adrian Cooper from Shropshire Council and Ian Nellins, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Natural Assets & The Green Economy share details of an event highlighting electric cars, vehicles and bikes.

Chris Jones from Tax Reclaim UK and Jenna Tarry from WR Partners join the show for Ask the Expert.

See part two of a business debate filmed at Shropshire Business Live which took place at Hawkstone Hall in September featuring Duncan McGregor of Planet Doughnut, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals, Kevin Williams of Zoom 1hr and Sally Themans from Good2Great.

Plus there’s all the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show.

Watch Shropshire Business Live TV from 12.30pm on Thursday 28 October.