Telford-based Telserve notches up 20,000 customers in just four years

Digital communications specialist Telserve is celebrating after signing up their 20,000th live customer in just four years.

The Telserve team celebrates setting their 20,000 customer live

The Telford-based company is one of the fastest growing digital communications specialists in the UK which has been running since 2017, and already looks set to grow further.

Telserve, which employs 30 people from the region and has its headquarters in Telford, reached the landmark number for the amount of broadband, mobile, landline and hosted telecom lines that they now manage, at the end of the summer.

Managing Director Stuart Box said: “I think this really is testament to the whole team and all their hard work, especially over such a testing and challenging time. Within our industry, 20,0000 live connections is a huge achievement. We are known within our distribution partners as a company that delivers on both quality and quantity, and this only continues to grow.”

Robb Parry, Corporate Sales Director added: “We want to thank each and every one of our customers throughout the period for trusting us with their invaluable connections. Now more than ever it’s been important that we stay in contact with each other, from working at home, to back at our desks, and everything in-between, and we are proud to be a part of keeping business moving forward.”

Last month the company also celebrated another huge win, with the onboarding of the Android Enterprise Essentials product, which had been developed by Google, and were just one of a handful of companies within the UK to hold the license.