Food and drink conference and expo to be held in Telford

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with the Department for International Trade to stage a food and drink conference and expo in Telford.

Kelly Roberts, Shropshire Chamber events manager

The event, on November 17, will be held at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel, running from 9.30am to 3pm.

“This is an exciting opportunity for any food and drink producer to showcase their products to potential buyers and discuss UK or international sales opportunities,” said Chamber events manager Kelly Roberts.

“Alongside the expo will be a number of seminars – some focusing on export, and others covering a different topics for the sector including labelling, e-commerce, connecting artisan producers and retailers, and ways of gaining a competitive advantage.

“Visitors to the event will be able to see what’s on offer from Shropshire producers, as well as hearing from key industry experts.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to understand first-hand how artisan food producers can gain access into some of the largest retailers and independent chains – giving them an advantage over their competition.”

The export-specific seminars during the day will cover a range of specialist topics, including VAT returns for e-commerce, how to grow your export sales, and a presentation from the Chamber Customs team on customs declarations.

More information about the expo and conference is available from the Chamber team by calling 01952 208200 or emailing events@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Exhibitors must be based in Shropshire, and there are big discounts for Chamber members. For booking details, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/food-drink-conference-and-expo-visitors-only/

To register as a visitor on the day, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/food-drink-conference-and-expo/