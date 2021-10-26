Stoford breaks ground on new Portion Solutions manufacturing facility in Telford

Commercial property developer, Stoford has broken ground on the site of a new production warehouse building in Telford which could secure the future of up to 250 jobs.

Simon Ganley, Stoford; Glyn O’Hara, Morris Property; James West, Morris Property; Cllr David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council; Fiona Norfolk, Portion Solutions; Rod Spiby, Bulleys Bradbury; Angus Huntley, Stoford; Lee Evason, Morris Property

The scheme, on behalf of UK-leading food packing manufacturer Portion Solutions, will deliver a single purpose-built warehouse unit of 123,835 sq ft on a 6.72-acre plot at Hortonwood 40.



Stoford will also develop new ancillary office accommodation, as well as car parking, landscaping and the formation of a new access to the site.



Contractor Morris Property has been appointed to deliver the new high specification building, which is expected to be operational by spring 2023.



Portion Solutions currently occupies three separate buildings in Telford. The new building will allow the manufacturer to combine its production and distribution operations under a single roof, securing the future of its existing workforce and creating new employment opportunities.



Portion Solutions purchased the site from Telford Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.



Angus Huntley, Director at Stoford said: “This new bespoke development is great news for employment in Telford. We are delivering a new warehouse building on land which has been unlocked through the Land Deal, and which has the potential to sustain hundreds of jobs. It will give Portion Solutions a base from which to continue to deliver market-leading products to wholesalers, distributors and foodservice operators nationwide.”



Fiona Norfolk, Managing Director, Portion Solutions said: “We are hugely excited that work has begun on our new building. This purpose-built facility will allow us to remain in Telford and will bring our existing team together in one single location. This new facility is a crucial step in our growth aspirations and investment programme in the years to come.”



Bulleys Bradbury advised Portion Solutions on the acquisition. Rod Spiby, Director, Bulleys Bradbury said: “Portion Solutions were looking for an existing facility to combine their operations. When it became evident from our search that this was not available, we sourced and acquired the land, and assisted the development process to procure this first class new facility. It is yet another sign of confidence from employers that Telford is the right location for their business to flourish. Bulleys Bradbury are pleased to be part of bringing forward further new development into the region again.”



The Telford Land Deal has been instrumental in unlocking commercial development sites in Telford and Portion Solution’s acquisition of a ‘shovel ready’ site means that the business can continue to grow and remain in Telford.



Cllr David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “Creating and sustaining employment is a fundamental part of the Telford Land Deal programme. The development of this purpose-built warehouse is another excellent example of how the programme is helping firms like Portion Solutions to consolidate and expand their operations, secure the future of their workforce and create new job opportunities in the area. It’s really pleasing to see another Land Deal acquisition come to fruition through the programme.”



Lucy Blasdale, Development Director for Homes England, said: “Homes England congratulates Stoford and Portion Solutions on commencing development of this new premises in Telford. This is yet another example of how public sector partners are working together through the Telford Land Deal to pave the way for existing Telford companies to grow and for new companies to invest within the town and Borough.”



Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, said: “We are delighted to see that our unique partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England to create the Land Deal continues to have such a positive impact. This latest project for Portion Solutions shows that the agreement continues to deliver real benefits for both Telford and the wider region.”