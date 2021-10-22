Style Optique shortlisted as finalist in National Opticians Awards 2021

Market Drayton based optical styling boutique, Style Optique, have been shortlisted as a finalist for the National Optician Awards in category ‘Fashion Practice of the Year 2021’ for the fifth consecutive year.

Zoe Witham, Eva Dave and Sam Dave of Style Optique

Their Dispensing Optician, Zoe Witham, has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Dispensing Optician of the Year 2021’ category.

Additionally, practice owner, Eva Davé, has been nominated as a finalist in another category ‘Optical Supplier of the Year 2021’ with her online training platform ‘The Eyewear Styling Academy’, launched for the optical trade industry in 2018.

The judges of the ‘Fashion Practice of the Year’ category will be looking for practices who are demonstrating their ability to promote and retail fashion eyewear in a leadership role, especially in their community, as well as understanding the importance of colour and stylish eyewear that makes their practice stand out.

For ‘Dispensing Optician of the Year’ category the judges will be looking for an excellent dispensing optician with great communications skills, expertise with eyecare solutions, clinical excellence and all-round practice skills who champions dispensing.

For the ‘Optical Supplier of the Year’ category, the judges will be looking for suppliers in retail optical business who can demonstrate excellence in service, quality and relationship – exceeding customers’ needs.

Practice owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said, “I am absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as finalists in two categories of the Optician Awards 2021. Style Optique is positioned as a leading eyewear styling boutique, offering a place for clients to discover their best selves through beautiful eyewear and eyewear styling. We carry exquisite, handpicked eyewear collections which are made by independent eyewear designers in the fashion capitals of the world such as Paris and Milan. As a luxury boutique that strives for excellence in fashion and style, it is fantastic to have our work recognised again by the Optician Awards again this year.”

Dispensing optician, Zoe Witham, said: “It is such an honour to have been shortlisted in the prestigious Opticians Awards – I am truly delighted. I’ve had such an exciting and educational journey since joining Style Optique and the team have enabled and encouraged me to develop my expertise and grow my skills as a dispensing optician. I’ve also really enjoyed my role in 2021 championing unique eyewear styles on a local and national level.”

The prestigious award ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday 2 December 2021 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.