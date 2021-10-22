Salop Leisure’s storage facility wins prestigious platinum award

Caravan, motorhome and holiday home dealership Salop Leisure has won a coveted award for its secure storage facility in Shrewsbury.

Sian Rees from Salop Leisure shows the CaSSOA platinum award for the company’s storage facility to customers Ken and Lynn Fawcett

CaSSOA (Caravan Storage Site Owners’ Association) has presented a platinum award to Salop Leisure’s storage facility at its Emstrey headquarters, which has a capacity of 500 touring caravans and motorhomes.

“Platinum accreditation is the latest addition to CaSSOA’s award structure and is reserved for storage sites which go the extra mile to provide secure storage for their customers,” said Becci Bailey, CaSSOA manager.

“We are delighted to announce that Salop Leisure has achieved our platinum award for providing the very highest standards of security at their caravan storage compound in Shrewsbury.”

Salop Leisure’s storage facility is covered by closed circuit television, has alarmed fence line and is governed by an electronic entry system. As extra security measures, the company is now introducing a holding bay and enhanced CCTV.

The company offers dedicated pitches and a range of convenient services for customers, daylight hours access, on-site servicing of touring caravans, power washing facilities including a high level platform, waste disposal point services and a tyre pressure station.

Increasingly popular is ‘store and tow’ whereby touring caravans are towed to the neighbouring Love2Stay resort when the owners wish to stay there overnight. Salop Leisure attributes the popularity of its storage facility to the boom in staycationing.

“We are delighted to become one of only 16 storage facilities in the country to achieve CaSSOA’s platinum award,” said Sian Rees, Salop Leisure’s storage facility sales administrator.

“Many of our customers have stored their touring caravans and motorhomes with us since we opened the storage facility. They are almost like my extended family.

“Customers like our storage facility because of the independence, convenience and peace of mind it offers them. They can come and go as they wish knowing that their caravan or motorhome is safe and secure when not in use.

“It’s one of the UK’s most modern and secure storage facilities and we provide a one stop shop for owners. By storing their touring caravans and motorhomes at Salop Leisure, owners can have them serviced on-site, buy everything they need from our accessory shop and use the award-winning facilities at our Love2Stay resort.”

Ken and Lynn Fawcett, who bought their touring caravan from Salop Leisure in 2014 and have been storage customers since, said: “We go away a lot and always feel confident every time we enter storage that our caravan is safe and secure. The Salop Leisure team are always accommodating and nothing is too much trouble.”