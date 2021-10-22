11.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 22, 2021

Halls Fine Art get muddy for charity

By Shropshire Live Business

What started as an innocent suggestion in the office one afternoon soon became reality for the Halls Fine Art team who decided to take on the Shropshire Mud Run in aid of Severn Hospice.

Pictured left to right Alexander Clement, Chloe Barlow, Abigail Molenaar and Gemma Pryce after completing the Shropshire Mud Run
Four members of the team bravely volunteered and on the 18th September took part in the 5k of tough muddy terrain which included 25 various obstacles like the ‘mudpit’ and the slippery downhill slide.

Chloe Barlow from Halls Fine Art commented: “We had no idea what we had signed up for! But getting that muddy for charity was worth it and dare I say it quite fun, it was great to take part in a team event again and knowing we were doing it for such a worthy cause made it even more enjoyable.

“As a team we managed to raise over £2,400, with donations still coming in. Severn Hospice is a wonderful local charity that brings specialist care & support to families all across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin & Mid-Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported us and help us raise this amazing amount of money. We welcome any ideas for next year’s charity challenge, maybe some a little less muddy!”

