Bromford and Keon announce partnership to deliver Telford homes

One of the largest housing associations in the county has announced a new deal with a housebuilder to deliver affordable homes in Telford.

Woodside Way will provide a further 21 new affordable homes for rent and shared ownership

Bromford, which owns more than 1,500 homes in the Telford & Wrekin area, has extended its fledgling partnership with Staffordshire-based Keon Homes. The two companies are currently working in partnership to deliver 55 new affordable homes for rent and shared ownership at Newcomen Way, in Woodside, where construction work is already underway.



They have now agreed to work together on land next door, Woodside Way, which would provide a further 21 new affordable homes for rent and shared ownership. Planning permission was granted by Telford & Wrekin’s planning committee paving the way for an additional £3.55m investment in the area, on top of the £8.4m already being invested through Newcomen Way.



Duncan Melville, land manager at Bromford, said: “We’re really pleased to strengthen our fairly new partnership with Keon Homes to build these 21, new affordable homes in Telford. This is the second time we have worked together but with everything progressing well with our site next door at Newcomen Way, we were delighted to agree a deal for this parcel of land which will provide more affordable homes for local people.



“Woodside Way is a great residential location, in a part of the country we know well. We already own hundreds of homes in Telford, but we know there is real demand for more affordable housing in the area, with average house prices around eight times higher than average incomes.”



Keon Homes director, Warren Bolton, added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Bromford and are pleased with the progress of both schemes. Telford & Wrekin Council have been a pleasure to work with and have been pragmatic and helpful with all planning processes and assistance with any key technical agreements. We enjoy working in Telford and with our partner Bromford to bring much needed affordable housing to this area.”



Bromford is one of the largest housebuilding housing associations in the country and last month extended its strategic partnership with Homes England after successfully securing an additional £240m worth of government funding. It hopes to build around 12,000 new affordable homes throughout the West Midlands and West of England over the next eight years.



Duncan added: “We were thrilled to once again be named one of Homes England’s strategic partners and are keen to work with contractor partners across our entire geography to deliver our ambitious housebuilding programme and provide people who can’t access market housing with a safe, secure, and warm home.”

