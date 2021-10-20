12.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Flexible working requests a “double-edged sword” for employers

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire lawyer is urging employers to settle flexible working requests with their staff as soon as they start work, amid concerns changes to the law could lead to a surge in claims.

Darryll Thomas
Darryll Thomas

Darryll Thomas said the switch to home-working for many during the coronavirus pandemic has left employees seeking to keep hold of an improved work-life balance and not return to sitting in traffic or on crowded public transport at rush hour.

But the employment expert and partner at mfg Solicitors said Whitehall proposals to extend the right to request flexible working were a “double-edged sword” and may lead employees to tribunal claims if they are refused.

- Advertisement -

Currently, employees can only request flexible working after they’ve been in the job for 26 weeks and their employers can then take a further three months to make a decision. The new rules would make it possible for employees to make the request from day one.

Mr Thomas said: “There are benefits to both employees and employers to these changes. Firstly, they help people who are disabled or who have childcare and other caring responsibilities. That’s good for employers, because it means a greater diversity in the workforce, improves the mental health of their staff and leads to better efficiency and productivity.

“But it is a double-edged sword for employers because while the power still lies with them, and they can refuse these requests if there are valid business reasons, the employees can appeal and if they feel they are being treated unfairly, this could give rise future claims.

“For a lot of employers, it will not be feasible to accept all the different ways that employees may want flexibility. The best thing to do is to have this conversation at the very beginning of the working relationship, find out what your new employees want and be honest about what you can and cannot accommodate.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP