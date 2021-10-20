Aico headline sponsor at Oswestry 10K

Aico was headline sponsor at Oswestry 10k which took place on Sunday 17 October attracting beginners and experienced runners alike.

Aico colleagues at the Oswestry 10k: Matt Powell, Holly Moore, Lee Duffy, Carl Traynor, Alex Garmston, Dave Jennings, Louise Cowling, Lizzie Williams and Ady Jennings

The annual flagship running event is organised by local company Adrenaline Sporting Events.

Oswestry 10k is always an exciting event, being on Aico’s doorstep they were delighted to be headline sponsor. Aico strive to push local businesses and events forward in any way they can through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Aico In The Community.

The event commenced at 9am and saw over 700 runners take part including 11 Aico colleagues from across the UK. Aico’s Regional Specification Managers Carl Traynor and Danny Smith came from far and wide to support the event with Carl travelling from Liverpool and Danny travelling over four hours to take part. A number of Aico colleagues were also on hand providing support as volunteers, marshalling the runners and handing out drinks and snacks to the finishers.

Aico and Adrenaline Sporting Events were also delighted to have local charity Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith as a partner for the event. Aico are a long time partner and Business Champion of Hope House, the local Centre of Excellence for children’s palliative care who ensure every family facing the death of a child gets the very best care and support when and where they need it.

Alan Lewis, Founder and Owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events was delighted with the event commenting “I was thrilled with the way the event went and can’t thank Aico enough for being headline sponsor. Seeing so many runners from all over the UK was a really nice feeling. The town was really buzzing and seeing all the cafes busy was really good to see.”

Lizzie Williams, Marketing Executive for Aico took part in the 10k and added “This was my first 10k race, I trained with a colleague twice a week and we were aiming for a time of 1 hour and 10 minutes. We achieved 1 hour and 7 minutes, so I was extremely proud of us for completing the race and quicker than we hoped for! Oswestry is an ideal location being local for our colleagues to volunteer on the day, the atmosphere and motivation from them before setting off was amazing! Overall, it was a fantastic experience, the route was challenging but the support was phenomenal, and I cannot wait for next year!”