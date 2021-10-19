Investment in the engineers of the future as iconsys creates 16 new jobs

One of the UK’s leading independent system integrators has created 16 new jobs ahead of the official launch of its new smart building in Telford.

Zack Guillemin and Jack Evans

iconsys, which provides industrial automation, enterprise integration and sustainable services, is in the final stages of its relocation to a 17,500 sq ft site on Stafford Park that will deliver a substantial increase in available manufacturing floorspace, a new technology demonstration/training area, an amphitheatre and an office of the future for agile working.

As part of the move, additional software, electrical and mechanical engineers have been recruited to help the company continue to provide end-to-end solutions to blue chip customers in their core sectors of automotive, construction materials, fast-moving consumer goods, food & beverage, marine, metals, pulp & paper and smart infrastructure.

There has also been investment in generating the workforce of the future, with the firm expanding its apprenticeship programme even further by welcoming Jack Evans and Zack Guillemin to the business.

Nick Darrall, Managing Director of iconsys, commented: “UK manufacturers are recognising the importance of implementing automation and digital solutions into their operations so they can compete in the global market.

“This has seen a major surge of interest in what we offer, and we have been proactive in investing in our new ‘smart’ HQ that will officially launch shortly and increasing our workforce by 30% to 65.”

He continued: “We always have one eye on developing the future talent for iconsys and have been working with Telford College of Art & Technology (TCAT) for some time now on shaping an apprenticeship programme that really delivers for the young person and our business.

“This involves creating a three-year course that at the end of it will see our apprentices gain a recognised Level 3 NVQ diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and, importantly, offering ongoing professional development so they can develop and progress through the company.”

In addition to spending two days per week at TCAT, Jack and Zack will both complete in-house workshops and spend time working on a diverse range of manufacturing and engineering related business across several industrial sectors.

They will work alongside experienced staff and benefit from a ‘buddy-type’ system that helps the apprentice ease into their new role by sharing in their knowledge and experience and tapping into guidance on work and development issues.

The duo will gain hands-on experience from the internal engineering and design team, learning to build, test and install iconsys’ electrical control systems, as well as how to resolve technical issues.

“It’s all about creating an apprentice that has a solid all-round understanding of our sector and our business,” added Nick.

“This has worked really well in the past and we want to encourage them to look at how they can develop, with Jack and Zack both having the opportunity to complete a further year of studying for a HNC in Electrical Electronic Engineering.

“The next three months will be an extremely exciting time for our business, with the official launch of our new smart home and even more new jobs on the way.”