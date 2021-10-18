Rosewood Pet Products raises £7,750 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Rosewood Pet Products has raised £7,750 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, following a sample sale held at its headquarters in Hortonwood, Telford.

Following on from Rosewood’s first sample sale in 2018, the event which took place this September was the most successful to date, surpassing last year’s amount raised by over £2,000.

Customers had the chance to choose from a range of pet toys, beds, collars, treats and apparel for every kind of animal, discounted by up to 90%.

100% of proceeds have been donated to Midlands Air Ambulance, one of the longest established and busiest air ambulance organisations in the UK. The charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulance helicopters and two critical care cars serving six counties across the Midlands. In addition, surplus stock not sold on the day has been donated to charities in the local Telford area.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’re very grateful to Rosewood Pet Products for raising £7,750 to support the critical care work we do in the region. To put it into perspective, each air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,500, and each critical care car mission costs an average of £224. We do not receive funding from the Government for our daily missions so rely entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses.”

Bev Panter, Marketing Director at Rosewood Pet Products, commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome the public back through our doors once again to raise money for a charity close to many of our hearts. We hope our donation will go some way in helping the fully charity-funded service continue to provide vital life support here in the Midlands.

“We’re delighted about the continued success of our charity sales, not only in ensuring all our products find a loving pet and a home, but also in bringing the local community of animal lovers together to support a worthy cause.”