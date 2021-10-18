FBC Manby Bowdler recognised in Legal 500 guide

Legal experts at FBC Manby Bowdler are celebrating after being recognised in the UK’s top independent guide to law firms for their professional work and exceptional service to clients.

Anne Thomson and Sarah Baugh

The firm, which has offices in Telford and Shrewsbury, was ranked in the ‘top tier’ for its commercial litigation, agriculture and estates, and family divisions in the annual Legal 500 publication. Twenty-four of the firm’s solicitors were also individually recognised for their exceptional contributions.

The Legal 500 Guide cited the “depth of knowledge and expertise” in FBC Manby Bowdler’s agricultural team, which is based in Shrewsbury, and noted how clients were impressed by the way it had adapted during the pandemic: “The company has responded well to the restrictive working conditions of the pandemic and has still delivered on time and to a high standard”.

Sarah Baugh, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s agricultural and rural services team, was also identified as a Leading Individual in her field.

The firm’s family team was also named as one of the best in the UK. The team is headed up by Anne Thomson, who works from the Telford office. The Guide praised how she and her exceptionally strong team “excels at dealing with high-net-worth and complex family matters”.

There was also individual nods for the family team with Philip Cowell, based in Telford, and Sarah Millington, who works at the Shrewsbury branch, with both named as key lawyers in the Legal 500.

The firm’s personal trusts, tax and probate team were a new entry into the Guide for 2022, and there are high hopes that they can go one tier higher next year. Shrewsbury’s Graham Fuller and Carina Kervin were also named key lawyers for the team.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s planning division was also mentioned in the Guide. The “brilliant planning lawyers” were praised for their broad expertise, with Telford’s Suzanne Tucker, who leads the team, and key lawyer Mark Tucker both picked for special recognition.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “I am so proud of the team and their achievements – probably more so this year than ever before. The pandemic and numerous lockdowns have made it very challenging to deliver the high levels of service we pride ourselves on but the findings of the independent Legal 500 Guide show that we’ve managed to maintain our standards – and in some cases upped our game – and we are delighted to have earned our place as trusted advisors to so many clients across different sectors.”

FBC Manby Bowdler also received recommendations for its work in personal injury, corporate and commercial, debt recovery, insolvency and corporate recovery, contentious trusts and probate, commercial property and family law.