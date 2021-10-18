11.2 C
Monday, October 18, 2021

Family firm promises lorry load of donations for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A local family run Agricultural and waste management company A R Richards Ltd are supporting Hope House Children’s Hospices with every lift that they complete and will pledge a financial contribution to Hope House and Ty Gobaith a charity which is very close to their hearts, with its specially designed new bin lorry.

Market Drayton-based A R R Richards has specially designed one of its Euro Bin Lorries with all of the charity’s branding so that it spreads the word of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith across the county as it collects waste.

Andrew Richards, Director of Sales & Operations, said: “We were first introduced to the fantastic work that Hope House Children’s Hospices do around five years ago.

“From that moment, we pledged our continued support to them. As a local family business we want to ensure that we are giving back.

“This year we were in the position that we needed to modernise our refuse lorry fleet and we felt that as these vehicles cover vast amounts of the West Midlands it was a great opportunity to raise awareness of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith in North Wales.

The lorries will be used to not only raise awareness but will offer continued financial support.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children from birth up to 25 years, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.   

The A R R Richards team have supported the charity with running challenges, through Market Drayton Rugby Club where Andrew is Chairman, and are taking part in the Dark Run event on October 30.

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser, said: “Having businesses like A R R Richards supporting us is hugely important to making sure we can be here to support seriously ill local children and their families.

“The lorry looks fantastic and will be doing a great job in not only raising vital funds, but also spreading awareness of the work we do across the whole of Shropshire and the West Midlands.”

