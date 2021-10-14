New look Ludlow Assembly Rooms shortlisted in property awards

The renovation and refurbishment of a flagship Shropshire arts and entertainment venue has made it to the finals of an awards scheme that will recognise some of the top property projects in the Midlands.

Helen Hughes, Volunteer CEO of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Pave Aways Commercial Director Victoria Lawson outside the refurbished Assembly Rooms

The work by Pave Aways Building Contractors, delivered on behalf of Shropshire Council, has seen the Ludlow Assembly Rooms shortlisted in the Fit-out / Refurbishment of the Year category of the West Midlands Property Awards that will take place in Birmingham on November 4.

The £3.5m contract included re-instating the original Castle Square entrance, redesigning the auditorium, creating a new box office, improvements to accessibility, a visitor information centre and café bar, modernisation of the mechanical and technical equipment and installation of photo voltaic panels to generate electricity.

- Advertisement -

The work was predominantly funded by Shropshire Council with additional money raised by Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Grants were also received from the European Regional Development Fund and Arts Council England.

Managing Director of Pave Aways, Steven Owen, which put the project forward for the award, said: “This project offered up some real challenges including its location, the extensive additional work that was uncovered as it progressed and then working throughout the covid pandemic.

“Despite that we were able to give a new lease of life to this historic building that has created a facility fit for the future that incorporates new accessibility features, modern technologies and a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions.

“We are very pleased for everyone involved in this project for this recognition and will be keeping everything crossed on the night.”

Cecilia Motley, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Culture, Leisure and Tourism and Travel at Shropshire Council, said: “This was a complex project but we are absolutely thrilled with how it has transformed the cultural jewel of South Shropshire into a modern and impressive facility.

“It is fantastic news to be shortlisted for this award and we also pay tribute to the impressive work the Pave Aways team carried out.”