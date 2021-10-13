12.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Former IBM duo launch Shropshire agri-tech business

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Two former business specialists from tech giant IBM have launched a new agri-tech company to help medium and large-scale farms with security, lone worker safety and crop yield.

Peter Norton and Gillian Nunn of Next Gen Agri
Peter Norton and Gillian Nunn of Next Gen Agri

Husband and wife team Gillian Nunn and Peter Norton have set up NextGenAgri Ltd from their base near Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and have already started deploying their solutions at farms across the county.

Specialising in using artificial intelligence to augment existing technologies, NextGenAgri aims to equip farmers and estate managers with the tools they need to protect their assets, ensure the safety of their workers and increase field and farm yield through automated monitoring.

- Advertisement -

“After more than 20 years each in the corporate world, we wanted to turn our focus back to Shropshire to help farmers and give something back to our local, rural community,” said Peter Norton, Co-Founder of NextGenAgri.

“Seeing the same critical issues arise in farms time and time again – and the negative impact it has on farm businesses – we sought to close the gap between agriculture and technology, which led us to develop a suite of AI-driven software solutions that would directly address these problems.” 

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP