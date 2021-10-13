Former IBM duo launch Shropshire agri-tech business

Two former business specialists from tech giant IBM have launched a new agri-tech company to help medium and large-scale farms with security, lone worker safety and crop yield.

Peter Norton and Gillian Nunn of Next Gen Agri

Husband and wife team Gillian Nunn and Peter Norton have set up NextGenAgri Ltd from their base near Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and have already started deploying their solutions at farms across the county.

Specialising in using artificial intelligence to augment existing technologies, NextGenAgri aims to equip farmers and estate managers with the tools they need to protect their assets, ensure the safety of their workers and increase field and farm yield through automated monitoring.

- Advertisement -

“After more than 20 years each in the corporate world, we wanted to turn our focus back to Shropshire to help farmers and give something back to our local, rural community,” said Peter Norton, Co-Founder of NextGenAgri.

“Seeing the same critical issues arise in farms time and time again – and the negative impact it has on farm businesses – we sought to close the gap between agriculture and technology, which led us to develop a suite of AI-driven software solutions that would directly address these problems.”