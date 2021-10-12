Telford technology company wins prestigious national award

14.3 C
A Telford-based technology company has won a prestigious national award.

Hollie and Alex Whittles of Purple Frog
Purple Frog Systems has been named as Best Solution Provider at the UK Spotlight Business Awards. The awards are organised by CompTIA who are globally recognised as one of the IT industry’s top trade associations.

One of the Directors, Hollie Whittles, also won a commendation for her work in the UK Business Technology Community Leadership category.

Purple Frog provide data analytics solutions to help enterprise scale organisations to digitally transform their reporting solutions using cutting edge emerging technologies.

They have been in much demand during the pandemic supporting businesses to manage their online pivots, understanding their data so their employees can make better, faster decisions gaining higher return on investment.

Over the last 5 years, Purple Frog has refined their business model, investing in skills of young inexperienced recruits to become the future expert consultants and the development of a new product in data governance, a first across the globe.

Managing Director, Alex Whittles, said “We are honoured to accept this award and are grateful for our amazing team. We are committed to assisting CompTIA to grow tech business in the UK and are passionate and enthusiastic advances in technology solutions.”

Purple Frog are absolutely thrilled to be recognised for their individual, and organisations, outstanding service, achievements, and impact they have brought to the tech industry, as they have had a measurable impact and delivered real outcomes within the tech sector.

They are also finalists in the West Midlands Business Masters Awards where they will be attending the finalist ceremony in Birmingham on the 11th November 2021. In addition, they have also been nominated by Digital Leaders as a 100 Awards Finalist for Data Innovation.

HR Director, Hollie Whittles, added “Purple Frog will continue to grow and flourish by training and upskilling staff to ensure we keep going on this same upwards route whilst working alongside organisations to help them overcome any business intelligence obstacles.”

