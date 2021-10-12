Shropshire Festivals wins top rural business award

Shropshire Festivals has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after winning a regional Rural Business Award.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals

The company based in Ironbridge was awarded The Sustainability and Environment Impact Award at the Midlands regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon, which took place virtually this year.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Shropshire Festivals will now go on to represent Ironbridge at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in February 2022.

Shropshire Festivals organises events for its rural region throughout the year, including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and more recently, Shropshire Food and Drink and the Shropshire Hamper Company. The company aims to provide the local community with cultural fun days which showcase independent local businesses, boosting tourism for the community.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022, held in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Speaking after picking up the prestigious award, Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals said:

“Everyone at Shropshire Festivals is thrilled to have won the Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award for the Midlands. Thank you to Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for recognising our efforts in reducing waste at our events, and our projects which encourage people to buy food and drink produced locally. It’s a great boost for our business and we can’t wait for the national finals next year.”

“I’d like to congratulate all the businesses nominated and wish Shropshire Festivals the best of luck ahead of the national final in February,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon.

Rural Business Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford added: “We are very proud to be hosting the seventh annual Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon. On behalf of the Rural Business Awards team, I would like to say congratulations to Shropshire Festivals for this well-deserved win and wish them all the best ahead of the national final.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 13 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October 2021, ahead of the National Final next February.

To find out more, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk.