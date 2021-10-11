9.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 11, 2021

Go green to get to work with our e-bike scheme, says Shropshire charity

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire charity is offering workers an eco-friendly option to get to work and back with their fleet of electric bikes.

Shrewsbury care worker Jade Adams
Shrewsbury care worker Jade Adams

The Wheels2Work scheme is also low-cost, a healthier option than using a car, says Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), which runs the initiative.

Shrewsbury care worker Jade Adams, who had previously struggled to commute to her job, says the scheme has been a game-changer for her.

- Advertisement -

“Quite honestly, this thing has changed my life,” says Jade.

The 30-year-old mother of three is enthusing about the battery-assisted pedal cycle that takes less effort to ride than a conventional bike ­– and, crucially, gives her the means to get to work and back each day.

“It just makes life a lot easier,” says Jade who lives in Longden Coleham.

A care worker with Battlefield Healthcare, Jade loves the e-bike so much that she is now planning to buy her own.

In the meantime, she is happy to be part of the Shropshire RCC scheme where people pay a modest weekly rate for use of the bike. The initiative is about helping those who would otherwise struggle to get to work due to a lack of public transport.

“It’s a fantastic scheme,” she says. “Before this, I just had to manage with taxis and walking everywhere. Well, in a taxi it costs me £12 to get to Bicton Heath and back. This e-bike has been a life-changer. I think Wheels2Work is brilliant. I’d be lost without my bike now.”

Jade – mum to two boys aged eight and nine and 15-month-old Dotty – says she and her partner Shane are both grateful to Shropshire RCC for providing her with the e-bike. “As a carer I work nights, I work mornings, I work evenings – whenever they need me, and this bike just allows me to get around so much more easily. In fact, I’m recommending Wheels2Work to a friend of mine now.”

Lindsey Stirton of the Wheels2Work project said: “We’re really delighted to be able to help people in this way. With public transport not always available – or perhaps not providing the answer because the specific routes or the timings aren’t right for an individual’s needs, this scheme can really help.

“Of course, e-bikes have the added advantages of keeping you fit – and being better for the planet than using cars.

“So, if you’ve been considering a healthier way of getting to and from work – and one that just happens to also be a low-cost, environmentally-friendly option – why not get in touch and talk about trying an e-bike?”

For more information, telephone 01743 237883 and ask for Lindsey – or email lindsey.stirton@shropshire-rcc.org.uk

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP