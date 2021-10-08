Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler celebrates trio of qualifications

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating a “trio of qualifications”, with three departments welcoming newly-qualified solicitors to their ranks.

Alexander Spanner, Chloe Hassall and Jordan Sadler

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, is proud of its reputation for the training and development of lawyers.

Alexander Spanner, Chloe Hassall and Jordan Sadler are the latest in a long line of solicitors who have qualified following successful training contracts with the firm.

Alexander, a third generation solicitor in the local area, graduated with a Masters in Law from Cardiff University before joining Lanyon Bowdler, and has now qualified into the personal injury department.

He will be assisting clients in both Shrewsbury and Ludlow, and said he was excited about his new role.

“Lanyon Bowdler is renowned nationally as a very strong personal injury firm, so I am delighted to be given the opportunity of joining such an established team,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem that long ago when I was here doing work experience, which changed my outlook completely and encouraged me to pursue a legal career.

“I am really looking forward to assisting clients with legal matters during what is always such a vital stage of their lives.”

Chloe Hassall is a former teacher who joined Lanyon Bowdler in 2019 as a trainee solicitor after gaining a Masters in Law at the University of Law in Manchester, and is now part of the corporate department in Telford following her qualification.

She said: “During my training programme, I had experience in the Court of Protection, personal injury, corporate and family departments, before returning to the corporate team.

“I really enjoy this area of law, and so I am delighted to have returned to work in this team following my qualification.”

Jordan Sadler also joined the firm in 2019 as a trainee solicitor, after graduating with a Masters in Law at Cardiff University, and has joined the private client team in Telford.

He said: “Everyone at Lanyon Bowdler has been so supportive throughout the training contract and I’m proud to now be a fully-qualified solicitor.

“I am excited to be specialising in trusts within Lanyon Bowdler’s trust team in

the private client department. It’s great to be a part of such an experienced and accomplished team.”

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, said the firm’s training programme was a great source of pride.

“We have always been very committed to providing opportunities for lawyers to start and develop their legal career with us,” he said.

“This trio of qualifications is testament to the hard work of Alex, Chloe and Jordan, and I would like to wish them every success in their future careers.”