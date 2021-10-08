Leading Shropshire home builder awarded prestigious Constructionline Gold Membership

Family-Shropshire home builder TC Homes has been awarded the coveted Constructionline Gold Membership.

Technical Planning Manager, Scott Drummond and Accounts and Office Manager, Ruth Devey, from TC Homes, who put together the company application for Constructionline Gold Membership

The gold level membership, which must be applied for via a rigorous process, is only awarded to companies which can demonstrate an exceptional level of competence across all areas of the business.

Tim Charnley, Director of TC Homes, said the accreditation put his company “at the top of its game” and “looked forward to the high-level assurances” it would offer partners.

Scott Drummond, Technical Planning Manager at TC Homes, said the company’s application, made over six months, included providing evidence of ‘all encompassing documentation’ of company procedures, including financial and health and safety.

“To work with housing associations, which the majority of our work entails, a company should have a silver level, but gold shows a far greater level of competence and therefore assurance to our partners,” he said.

“It’s a huge step for us and will enable us to tender for larger projects and further afield than Shropshire, Wales and the Midlands.”

Constructionline said that achieving gold membership opened up greater opportunities within the industry by verifying that a business can adhere to core criteria developed by the British Standards Institute, essential to prequalification for construction tendering.

“We assess a company’s credentials for environmental management, quality management, equal opportunities, modern slavery act adherence and anti-bribery and corruption policies,” said Constructionline.

TC Homes is currently working on projects including a development of 16, two and three bed homes at Station Road in Minsterley due for completion in February 2022. The houses will be a mix of shared ownership and rented for Connexus. Work on the site will also alleviate a flood issue.

A development at Bridgnorth Road, Highley, of 20, two and three bed homes will be available from Connexus as shared ownership or to rent and the site is expected to be completed by February 22.

Projects in Tillington Road, Hereford for 44 homes for Connexus is due to complete this coming Spring, nine houses at Beehive Lane in Shifnal should be completed in May 2022 and a project for 24 affordable homes form Housing Plus in Dark Lane Broseley are also ongoing.