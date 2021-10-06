14.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Shropshire accountancy firm takes on new apprentice

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire accountancy firm Turas Accountants has appointed a new apprentice to its team.

Zoe Case
Zoe Case, aged 20, has joined the Telford-based company as a trainee accounts technician.

Zoe had previously completed a finance apprenticeship with a Shropshire retail company but her ambition was to work within an accountancy practice.

“I live on a farm where my mum does all our book keeping and I used to help her with it. I think that’s where I first became interested and decided that it was the career I wanted to go into.

“I always knew that I wanted to work within an accountancy practice but there were no openings available when I left college so I went into business to do an apprenticeship in finance,” said Zoe who lives at Kenley, near Shrewsbury.

Now she has joined the Turas team where she will be working towards her Level 3 Association of Accounting Technicians qualification.

“It will allow me to learn and gain experience in this sector of accounting,” she said.

Turas director Helen Columb said she was delighted Zoe had joined the team as a trainee.

“Our training programme is really important to us. Other members of the team are also working on accountancy qualifications and it means we are all keeping up to date with the constant changes in tax rules and procedures.

“It’s particularly vital that we take on young people such as Zoe and support them in their chosen career path,” she said.

