New home manager takes the helm at new Shrewsbury care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury has announced the appointment of its home manager.

Registered general nurse Lindsey Quegan was appointed as Home Manager of Oxbow Manor care home, which opens next year

Care UK has appointed Lindsey Quegan as Home Manager to lead the team at Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, when it opens in February 2022.

Lindsey began her career in care as a registered general nurse, before working her way up to home manager of a 69-bed home with another care provider. There, her leadership skills and experience in management enabled her to transform the home’s culture, earning a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC, a national health and social care watchdog.

- Advertisement -

Throughout her career, Lindsey has developed an in-depth knowledge of dementia care and chronic condition management, as well as a clear understanding of workforce and care programme management. While living in Australia, she helped to redesign a care model for a Hospital Admission Risk Program, which was created using the latest technologies available and based on best practice and clinical guidelines.

Lindsey’s new position will see her lead the team at Oxbow Manor, which will provide residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 80 people.

Commenting on her new position, Lindsey said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the home manager for Oxbow Manor.

“As a home manager, I am given the privilege of being at the head of an extraordinary extended family, which includes residents, their relatives and our fantastic team members. This doesn’t come without responsibilities, and I believe the key is to lead by example and have an empathetic approach to managing – all while knowing the ins and outs of care legislation and procedures.

“I was initially attracted by Care UK’s ethos of delivering individualised, quality care while enabling residents to live independent, fulfilling lives. This truly aligns with my own values, and I can’t wait to build a home with a heart, filled with laughter, here in Shrewsbury.”

Dave Ashbolt, Regional Director at Care UK, commented on the appointments: “The arrival of Oxbow Manor marks an important investment for Care UK, and we’re thrilled to have Lindsey on board.

“Lindsey’s track record when it comes to care and management speaks for itself, so I’m confident she’ll be a fantastic new addition to the Care UK family. Every detail has been considered to provide the highest standards of care, but having the right people working in the home is key to the overall experience of residents, so I’m looking forward to working with Lindsey to appoint the rest of our wonderful team ahead of the opening next year.”