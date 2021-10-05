Q strengthens team with promotion for Josh

A Shropshire commercial finance company has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new partner.

Josh Timbrell

Q Commercial Finance, which has bases in Wellington and Shrewsbury, has promoted Josh Timbrell to the role just three years after he first joined the company.

Director Steve Parry said the promotion reflected the hugely important role Josh had played with Q and the company’s ambition for the future.

“In three years Josh has established himself as a critical part of Q Commercial Finance and someone who will help shape the future of the company for years to come. He joined us from college and has quickly become both a highly-respected member of our team and someone our clients respect and trust.

“We are delighted to have been able to make Josh a partner and look forward to watching him develop and flourish for years to come.”

Josh, aged 21, joined Q as a commercial executive in August 2018 before being promoted to senior commercial executive two years later, and also completed a qualification in business banking and conduct last year.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to Q for the chance they have given me. I was given a huge opportunity at a young age to learn from Steve, who has been working in the industry for 20 years, and progress in an industry where the majority of my peers have decades of banking experience.

“Q is a great place to work with great mentorship and career opportunities, but also a supportive team which takes a pride in enjoying its work and supporting each other. I could not have achieved this promotion without that.”