Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Enreach expands senior management team

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based unified communications provider, Enreach, has further expanded its UK senior management team with two key hires.

Keeley Jones has joined the business as Head of Customer Experience
Samantha Morton has joined the provider as Finance Controller with 25 years of finance experience in industries from retail and manufacturing to telecoms.

Keeley Jones has joined the business as Head of Customer Experience, after 18 years at Pace Telecom which Enreach acquired in April.

Samantha Morton will take control of the finance teams within the business and Keeley Jones will take control of the customer experience departments. Both hires will play a pertinent role as the provider continues to grow.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer at Enreach UK, said “We’re thrilled to welcome both Samantha and Keeley to the business. They come with unbeatable experience that will be instrumental in helping us to work wonders and move forward within the UK market.”

