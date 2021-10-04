Shropshire law firm expands commercial property team

A Shropshire law firm is expanding its Ludlow team with the addition of a solicitor specialising in commercial property.

Laura Lougher has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Ludlow

Laura Lougher has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Ludlow, working alongside Susan Grazier and Steven Corfield who are both experienced agricultural lawyers.

Praveen Chaudhari, head of the commercial and agricultural property team at Lanyon Bowdler, said Laura’s knowledge of the commercial property sector would be of great benefit to the firm.

“The commercial property market in Shropshire has been very strong, even throughout the pandemic, so we are delighted to add Laura’s considerable knowledge and experience to the team,” he said.

“Laura will specialise in landlord and tenant work, commercial lease transactions, site acquisition and development, commercial property sale and purchases.

“The firm works with a wide variety of clients, ranging from single-property landlords and business owners to tenant farmers and major landowners.

“Our client base is continuing to grow, so we were keen to add to the team to ensure our clients continue to have access to the kind of legal expertise they might expect from a big city firm, here on their doorstep.”

Laura is an associate solicitor, having graduated from the University of Durham in 2008 and qualifying as a solicitor in 2013.

She joins Lanyon Bowdler after relocating from Lincolnshire, and said she was enjoying meeting clients and assisting them with a range of legal services.

“I really enjoy landlord and tenant work, along with general commercial property work, and it’s been great to meet clients from across the south Shropshire area,” she said.

“I am also experienced in acting for social housing providers, as well as acting for a number of charitable organisations so am well-versed in the particular intricacies of working with charities.”

For more information, contact Lanyon Bowdler’s Ludlow office on 01584 872333 or visit www.lblaw.co.uk