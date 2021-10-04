Aico launch new Environmental Sensors

Aico has launched their brand-new HomeLINK Environmental Sensors, designed to create better maintained, healthier, energy efficient homes.

Aico’s Environmental Sensors are discreet and secure, placed throughout the home to monitor temperature, humidity and Carbon Dioxide (CO2). Available in two models; the Ei1020 measures temperature and humidity while the Ei1025 measures temperature, humidity and CO2, the Environmental Sensors provide actionable insights into conditions such as mould risk, draught risk, excess cold, heat loss and indoor air quality.

Sustainability is part of Aico’s core ethos and they are passionate about supporting the drive to reduce carbon footprint throughout the industry. Insights from the new Environmental Sensors on indoor environmental conditions allow for preventative measures and proactive maintenance, enabling landlords to adhere to requirements outlined in Standards and Legislation, such as the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 and the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing, as well as supporting reaching net-zero targets.

Seamlessly integrating with Aico’s revolutionary Ei1000G SmartLINK Gateway, the Environmental Sensors overcome many challenges, from compliance and carbon footprint to mould risk and fuel poverty. The SmartLINK Gateway extracts the data from Environmental Sensors and provides a central hub for data from both Fire and Carbon Monoxide alarm systems and Environmental Sensors. Advanced Machine Learning technology constantly interprets the data to provide clear, actionable insights which are available via the HomeLINK dashboard.

The HomeLINK dashboard provides detailed property and portfolio views and is designed for multiple user roles. With data from Environmental Sensors and connected Fire and Carbon Monoxide alarm systems segmented by high, medium and low risk, top-level data can be viewed on the main dashboard, while deeper insights can be accessed to tackle problems, maintain compliance and enable preventative strategies within housing stock. With all data in one place, landlords can benefit from increased efficiency and improved asset management.

As resident engagement is a crucial focus for Aico, they have developed the HomeLINK Resident App, specifically designed for the Environmental Sensors, in order to empower residents. Through the HomeLINK Resident App, residents are provided with personalised, user friendly data and insight into their home health through an overall rating, temperature, humidity and CO2 data and handy advice on the measures they can take to improve the quality of their home, including alarm testing notifications.

Aico’s Managing Director, Neal Hooper comments “As the European leader in home life safety, it is vital that we innovate to drive the UK housing industry forwards, meeting the needs of our customers in novel ways, aligning with sustainability and net zero targets, with resident engagement and wellbeing at the fore. This is exactly what our HomeLINK Environmental Sensors will do. Alongside our SmartLINK Gateway, our Environmental Sensors will support in the advancement of the connected home, providing a wealth of benefits to landlords and residents alike.”

Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer of HomeLINK says of the launch “Prior to our acquisition by Aico, HomeLINK had huge demand for Environmental Sensors due to the obvious and sizeable compliance and maintenance business case they presented. As Aico’s first smart home product outside of smoke and Carbon Monoxide alarms, these sensors represent a large milestone. Having already connected 65,000 devices in UK social housing, and with backorders of several thousand of the new sensors, it is clear that Internet of Things technologies have truly taken hold in the sector.”

Watch

Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer of HomeLINK speaks to Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live / Shropshire Business Live TV about HomeLink.