Wrekin welcomes latest intake of Kickstarters

Wrekin has created over 40 jobs so far for young people across the region as part of the government’s Kickstart programme.

Macauley Johnson is one of the latest people to join Wrekin’s Kickstart programme as a Care Coordinator Administration Assistant

The Kickstart scheme, launched last year by the UK Government, provides funding for employers to create six-month work placements for 16-24-year-olds in receipt of Universal Credit.

The latest cohort of placements have seen young people take up roles across Wrekin’s areas of work – including repairs and maintenance, extra care schemes, grounds maintenance and admin.

Wrekin’s move follows the success of the first intake of ‘Kickstarters’ earlier this year, with the Group now having taken on 41 young people in total.

And the success is already evident with two young people having been made permanent within the organisation.

Lowri Moreton,19, from Telford joined Wrekin as part of the first Kickstart intake earlier this year. Through the scheme, she secured a permanent position with the Group.

Lowri’s new role is a Customer Service Assistant at Oakwood – Wrekin’s extra care scheme in Wellington.

Lowri said: “Everyone was really supportive and patient with me as I learned the ropes during my Kickstart placement.

“I am grateful for the Kickstart Scheme and for the opportunity I have been given at Wrekin. I enjoy the role, particularly interacting with our residents and joining in with their activities here at Oakwood. It has really boosted my confidence – and thanks to the support I have been given, I was able to secure a full-time position.”

Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “Having impressed from the start, we are so pleased to welcome Lowri to Wrekin on a permanent basis. She is dedicated, hard-working and demonstrates the values we hold close as an organisation.

“We have fully embraced the Kickstart Scheme here at Wrekin and it’s immensely rewarding to see young people like Lowri developing skills that will stand them in good stead for the future.”