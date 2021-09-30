11.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 30, 2021

South Shropshire MP wins Politician of the Year at BusinessGreen Awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has been recognised with a Politician of the Year award for his environmental work.  

Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP with BusinessGreen Deputy Editor, Michael Holder
Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP with BusinessGreen Deputy Editor, Michael Holder

Mr Dunne was recognised in the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021 for his work as Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee in holding the government to account on environmental issues, as well as his campaigning efforts to secure government commitment to improve water quality and crack down on river pollution from sewage discharges.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very humbled to win BusinessGreen’s Politician of the Year for 2021. I was completely surprised, as I was attending the event to present an award, so was not expecting to be a recipient!

- Advertisement -

“I am determined to keep up pressure on the government to meet its climate commitments and to use this year of COP26 to show real climate leadership – as well as continuing my long running campaign to clean up Britain’s rivers.”

Now in their 11th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are one of the most coveted green business awards.

On awarding Mr Dunne Politician of the Year, BusinessGreen’s citation was:

“Our coveted Politician of the Year Award for 2021 goes to chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne. Over the past year Philip has continued the proud tradition of the Environmental Audit Committee in holding the government to account on a host of issues, ranging from nature protection and fast fashion to net zero policy and the Green Homes Grant fiasco. He also worked closely with other Select Committees to deliver the UK’s first Climate Assembly and successfully lobbied government to strengthen water quality rules and crack down on still scandalous levels of river pollution.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP