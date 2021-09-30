South Shropshire MP wins Politician of the Year at BusinessGreen Awards

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has been recognised with a Politician of the Year award for his environmental work.

Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP with BusinessGreen Deputy Editor, Michael Holder

Mr Dunne was recognised in the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021 for his work as Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee in holding the government to account on environmental issues, as well as his campaigning efforts to secure government commitment to improve water quality and crack down on river pollution from sewage discharges.

Mr Dunne said: “I am very humbled to win BusinessGreen’s Politician of the Year for 2021. I was completely surprised, as I was attending the event to present an award, so was not expecting to be a recipient!

“I am determined to keep up pressure on the government to meet its climate commitments and to use this year of COP26 to show real climate leadership – as well as continuing my long running campaign to clean up Britain’s rivers.”

Now in their 11th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are one of the most coveted green business awards.

On awarding Mr Dunne Politician of the Year, BusinessGreen’s citation was:

“Our coveted Politician of the Year Award for 2021 goes to chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne. Over the past year Philip has continued the proud tradition of the Environmental Audit Committee in holding the government to account on a host of issues, ranging from nature protection and fast fashion to net zero policy and the Green Homes Grant fiasco. He also worked closely with other Select Committees to deliver the UK’s first Climate Assembly and successfully lobbied government to strengthen water quality rules and crack down on still scandalous levels of river pollution.”