Shropshire Business Live TV returns for second series

Shropshire Business Live TV returns today for the first episode of its second series following its 10-episode first run.

Presenters Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business pictured at the Recent Shropshire Business Live event at Hawkstone Hall

Editorially driven by the award-winning teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, and produced by the award-winning events team at Yarrington the show serves up an entertaining and informative mix of news, views, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

On this month’s show, there’s coverage of Shropshire Business Live recently held at Hawkstone Hall in north Shropshire.

Nick Jones from Throgmorton Associates, John Merry of Lanyon Bowdler, Paul Brown from WR Partners and Hollie Whittles, Federation of Small Businesses take part in our debate recorded live earlier this month. We’ll have a second debate to show next month.

Carl chats to Laura Mitford and Carly Roberts of Hawkstone Hall and Spa and also catches up with Dave Courteen – Mosaic Health and Spas. Whilst Chris chats with Mike Barton from Q Commercial Financial and Caroline Bailey of Hunkington House Kitchen.

In the studio, Chris finds out about Crest Labs with Kat Bevan. From Aico, Chris Jones, CEO of HomeLINK discusses Indoor Air Quality and New Environmental Sensors whilst Kate MacDonald from Shropshire Council and Paris Bates discuss the Kickstart scheme and Carl chats to Jane Mackenzie from Share Shrewsbury.

This month’s Ask the Experts are Chris Jones of Reclaim Tax, Lynsey Cater of Lanyon Bowdler and Nick Jones from Throgmorton Associates.

Plus, all the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show.

Shropshire Business Live TV streams today at 12.30pm and will be available to watch on-demand afterwards.