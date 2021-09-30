New support available for business to approach workplace mental health

Telford & Wrekin Council have joined forces with Telford Mind to help local businesses address mental health in the workplace.



The ‘Mental Health is everyone’s Business’ programme is designed to boost emotional wellbeing and mental health in the workplace through free training sessions and information support.

Run by Telford Mind, for the Councils business support service Enterprise Telford the programme consists of bespoke training sessions that will focus on managers who can often feel isolated and stressed in the workplace.

Businesses will also be able to access a dedicated website with guidance and information on upcoming campaigns in which workplaces can get involved.

This extra support comes at a time when coronavirus has affected everybody’s wellbeing.

Research from Mind highlights that 1 in 4 people in England will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year.

More than half of employers also say they would like to improve staff wellbeing but don’t have the training or guidance.

Employers can make mental health their business be emailing: talk2@telford-mind.co.uk

Clive Elliott, Telford Mind Chair of Trustees, said:

“As well as the free training, we can put together a comprehensive and bespoke programme for employers who want to boost wellbeing and mental health in their workplace. After coronavirus, people’s mental health and wellbeing have been affected. There has never been a better time for employers to look at how their workplaces can take care of their employees and help keep them productive.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said:

“We launched a Year of Wellbeing back in June as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic. As well as encouraging our residents to think about their wellbeing, we need to support employers to do the same as work is important for everyone. Every employer depends on having healthy employees as valued and supported staff more productive and this programme is here to help.”

David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said:

“We can’t ignore mental health and the importance of shining a light on the benefits of having a happy, healthy workforce. The Enterprise Telford team provide support to local businesses, and this programme will be key to recovery and building the foundations for growth.”