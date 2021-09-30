Evans Enterprise Group to sponsor and take part in Oswestry 10k

Evans Enterprise Group, based on the Artillery Business Park, are one of this year’s sponsors of the Oswestry 10k which will be taking place on Sunday 17 October.

Employees from EvaStore, Aluroll, Roche Systems, Globestock and The Fort Business Centre will be taking part in the race

Employees from EvaStore, Aluroll, Roche Systems, Globestock and The Fort Business Centre will be taking part in the race with the aim of raising more money for Hope House.

The run follows the success of other events held across the group, including a golf day organised by document management specialists EvaStore which raised £3,500 for the local charity.

- Advertisement -

The event, organised by Adrenaline Sports, started in 2019 and is approaching 1,000 entries for this year’s competition.

Alan Lewis, event organiser, said: “We’re delighted to have Evans Enterprises participating in Oswestry 10K. Hope House is our official charity partner and I know they will appreciate the extra support from the team. It’s great to see a mix of abilities, from first-timers to experienced marathon runners, all on board to support this worthy cause.”

Patrick Evans, Managing Director of Evans Enterprises said: “Our group of businesses are looking forward to taking part in Adrenaline Sports Oswestry 10k 2021, after a challenging period of time it’s great that our staff can participate and compete in this well organised event and at the same time raise funds for such a worthwhile local cause in Hope House. Best of luck to all our staff and the other runners.”

If you would like to sponsor the team you can go to their Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evans-enterprises