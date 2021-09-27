Shropshire Welding Supplies making the cut

Telford-based company Shropshire Welding Supplies (SWS) has teamed up with northern firm Kerf Developments Ltd, manufacturers of industrial cutting machines, as agents for its products throughout Shropshire and the Midlands.

Emma Hooper and Ollie Owen with the new Kerf machinery

Long standing Bridgnorth family business Hooper Fabrications has just completed a 1500 square foot extension at its Ludlow Road site and has now invested a further £100,000 in one of Kerf’s latest technology Plasma cutting beds, supplied by SWS.

Hooper company secretary, Emma Hooper, commented: “My father Robert John Hooper started the business over 40 years ago at Stanley Lane and we are well known for creating anything from a bracket to a bridge, having exported and built our fabrications on site at locations around the world.

“Our previous cutting bed was half the size and rather slow, but this new high definition Plasma ultra-sharp cutter has a six-metre bed and can cut through steel up to 50mm thick quickly and with ease, so will greatly help our production process.”

Ollie Owen, sales development manager for SWS at Stafford Park, added: “Hooper Fabrications have been customers of ours for over 20 years, so we are delighted to have installed this latest technology machinery for them as they continue to expand.

“They have fabricated a wide range of structures over the years, ranging from railway bridges and stadium seating in such far-off places as from Hong Kong to Switzerland and Sweden and have earned an enviable reputation for their work.

“We are pleased to be associated with them as they move forward and to have supplied this latest high-tech equipment from our new partners Kerf Developments to help in the future manufacturing expansion at Hoopers.”