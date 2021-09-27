Shropshire multi-school education trust links up with the chamber of commerce

A fast-growing education trust which runs 10 schools across the county has become the latest organisation to sign up to Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s new Corporate membership package.

The Marches Academy Trust executive board, from left, Carla Whelan, Gareth Bridges, Sarah Finch, Cavelle Priestley-Bird and David O’Toole

The Marches Academy Trust runs schools across Shropshire including The Marches School in Oswestry, Sir John Talbot’s School, Lower Heath CE Primary School and Tilstock CE Primary School in Whitchurch, The Grove School and Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, The Grange Primary School, Oakmeadow CE Primary School and Shrewsbury Academy in Shrewsbury, and Woodlands School in Wem – which is the latest to join the Trust and caters for children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

The Trust has been on a rapid growth path in recent years, expanding from just three schools in 2018, and says it is keen to work with the Chamber and its members to build even closer links with the business community.

Shropshire Chamber’s Corporate membership package is designed for senior managers and directors wanting to recognise and achieve their leadership potential, and professionals keen to support their company in the most efficient and effective way possible.

It includes a programme of 12 senior management training programmes a year, priority access to Chamber events, and a host of other advantages such as corporate video hosting, publicity and sponsorship opportunities.

Sarah Finch, chief executive of The Marches Academy Trust, said: “We have grown into a sizeable force in Shropshire, and are constantly seeking new ways to innovate and engage with the local community.

“Learning is about much more than the classroom, and we recognise that links to the Shropshire business community can play an important role in ensuring our young people have the best possible experiences and life opportunities.

“We want to inspire and motivate students and staff to be the best they can be, and are looking forward to connecting with the Chamber and its members, to strengthen the career pathways and experiences available to our students.

“We want to work together to transform the world of education and give children the aspirations to be what they truly want to be.”

Mia Carter, director of membership at the Chamber, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Marches Academy Trust for what I’m sure will become a mutually-beneficial partnership.

“As a Corporate member, the Trust will have access to our suite of masterclasses which focus on nurturing modern-day leaders, and help them to realise their organisation’s strategic objectives by shifting the way they communicate, motivate, innovate and performance manage.

“Our team of experts are at the cutting edge of leadership development. They will share and explore the latest thinking, inspiring you, no matter the level of your experience, to gain the skills and confidence to raise your game and lead high-performing teams.”