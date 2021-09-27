Shropshire accountancy firm supports rising table tennis star

A Shropshire accountancy firm is helping a potential star of the future to fulfil her sporting dreams.

Megan Jones and Dyke Yaxley managing director Marie Bramwell

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, first sponsored table tennis player Megan Jones when she was 12.

She’s now 15, and the company has agreed once again to sponsor her bat for the current season.

Megan is the daughter of Philippa Jones, who works in the accounts department at Dyke Yaxley’s head office in Old Potts Way.

Managing director, Marie Bramwell, said: “We have watched Megan through the years as she has developed her talent and we’re very proud to once again be supporting her ambition to become a real shining star.

“She’s currently England’s number two at under 17 level, and number nine at under 19 level, and she won a bronze medal at this year’s under 19 English National Championships so she’s certainly well on her way to a successful future.”

It’s been a busy summer for Megan – she travelled to Sweden for a training camp and attended a week-long camp in Nottingham with the Table Tennis England Aspire Squad, followed by a week in Plymouth with the Junior Squad.

She reached the last 32 in the under 17s category in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender competition in Slovenia, and has also been selected to play at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender event in Italy in October.

Megan took up the sport at the age of ten, and trains at Draycott Table Tennis Club in Derbyshire and Albrighton Table Tennis Club in Wolverhampton, where she is coached by the legendary Desmond Douglas, Helen Lower and Ryan Fellows.