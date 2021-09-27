Aico returns to exhibitions and events

After 18 months of virtual events, Aico has returned to physical exhibitions throughout September.

Aico’s Regional Specification Managers, Alex Parker, Adam Burch, and Julie Weaving and National Sales Manager, Daniel Little, at The Fire Safety Event

From the 7th-10th September, the European Market Leader in Home Life Safety exhibited at two events simultaneously, Housing 2021 and The Fire Safety Event, to promote best practice and the latest technology.

Housing 2021 is the Chartered Institute of Housing’s award-winning annual conference and Europe’s leading housing festival, which took place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. The event provides a platform for the housing sector to come together to discuss, debate, partner, learn and improve the lives of the people they house.

As well as hosting delegates at their stand, designed to showcase the latest technology in home life safety, Aico was involved with the educational aspects of the conference, featuring in panel discussions surrounding resident engagement, net zero, safety and wellbeing delivery and the latest Fire and Carbon Monoxide research.

Aico’s Relationships Manager, Tina Mistry, who chaired and participated in each of these sessions, said of the event:

“It was fantastic to return to Housing 2021 and to be involved with some key discussions surrounding critical topics within the housing sector. In one of our sessions, we provided an exclusive overview of comprehensive research on domestic Fire and Carbon Monoxide safety, conducted by The Centre for Economics and Business Research. We can utilise the key findings to explore the important question of what can we as a sector do more of, with or without regulation? Having these conversations is the driving force behind the movement of creating safer homes for tenants and homeowners across the UK regardless of tenure.”

Aico also exhibited at The Fire Safety Event at Birmingham’s NEC, a three-day event dedicated to support organisations operating in the fire industry with the highest standards of fire safety management.

The exhibition stand included Aico’s latest product innovations, including their 3000 Series of technologically advanced Fire and Carbon Monoxide alarms and live demonstrations of their upcoming Environmental Sensors, which are designed to create healthier, safer homes for residents.

Alex Parker, Aico’s Regional Specification Manager for the East Midlands delivered an informative session at the event, discussing how to ensure a fire detection system is reliable. He comments “It was great to have the opportunity to speak at this year’s Fire Safety Event and present Aico’s Internet of Things solution to fire safety and be a part of so many positive discussions surrounding home life safety throughout this three-day event.”

Aico will be exhibiting at more events throughout September and October.