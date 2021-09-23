MyWorkwear celebrates 45 years in style

MyWorkwear, a supplier of custom clothing and personalised workwear, has reached a big birthday milestone this week, 45 years after launching in 1976.

Celebrating at their offices in Telford, they remembered a time when flares were all the rage and Dancing Queen was number one, whilst looking forward to all the future opportunities.

Founded by Mike Worthington, the business first started producing golf and cycle bags but very quickly moved into the uniform and workwear business in 1980 due to the demand from local Japanese businesses for overalls that fitted their new UK workers.

From the early days, Mike and his team always focused on what the customer needed so when the retail world started to move online, MyWorkwear launched their first website and the business didn’t look back.

The company now supplies businesses throughout the UK, from Vimto to Great Ormond Street and Oxford University to the Royal Airforce and their first online customer is still with them years later, a sign of their excellent customer service. Producing thousands of garments per week, the team know the importance of quality workwear to the businesses who trust them with their brand and truly believe that a well dressed team is a strong indication of a well run company.

MyWorkwear continues to adapt, develop and expand, and in just the last 2 years has more than doubled its revenue and staff numbers, whilst investing in new machinery and a new brand to continue the MyWorkwear story for the future.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, not just in the fashions, but one thing remains the same – our emphasis on quality and customer service,” said James Worthington, Managing Director. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we’ve made, and we look forward to making UK businesses ‘workwear happy’ for the next 45 years and beyond.”