Greenhous Shrewsbury waves goodbye to sales executive after thirty years’ service

Car and commercial vehicle group, Greenhous has waved goodbye to Sales Executive Rob Skitt who has worked within the dealer group for 31 years.

Richard Potts Director and General Manager pictured with Rob Skitt who has retired from the company

Starting his career in 1990 as a Local Business Sales Executive, Rob has been responsible for a large proportion of Greenhous’s retail customers and quickly became recognised as a top performer within the dealership and the region.

Rob says: “Throughout my time at Greenhous Shrewsbury, I have had many highlights, one was when the dealership moved to its current location on Old Potts Way in 1995, the site had a grand opening and was unveiled in the presence of Formula One racing driver, Sir Stirling Moss OBE.

“Throughout my 31 years’ service I’ve been fortunate to be awarded a series of accolades including Car and Van Regional Top Vauxhall Sales Executive well as top performance trips courtesy of Vauxhall Motors to see the Grand Canyon and numerous European landmarks.”

Richard Potts, Director and General Manager at Greenhous Shrewsbury concludes: “Rob has played a key role in the retention and acquisition of some of our business fleets during their infancy that have now become some of our largest customers who are still purchasing from our ever-growing Greenhous Fleet division today.

“We’re incredibly proud of Rob’s long service and dedication to Greenhous Shrewsbury and we would like to wish Rob the best in his retirement as he and his wife Jen tour the country in their caravan with their new dog Delila.”