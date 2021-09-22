18.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Lifestyle changes and Stamp Duty holiday boost mortgage firm as team grows again

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has made a major senior appointment as the firm continues to grow alongside the buoyant housing market.

Ian Turner
Ian Turner

Ian Turner, who has been working in financial services for over 25 years, has joined Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect, based at Shrewsbury Business Park.

The team now totals 12, with Luke Shepherd also joining the team from Barclays in August to work alongside the mortgage and protection advisers as lead manager. 

- Advertisement -

Dan Reed, who joined the firm in early summer, has also been promoted to mortgage advisor.

Ian originally joined Mortgage Advice Bureau in 2014, having carved out a career in financial services with Cooperative Insurance. 

Since then, Ian has used his expertise and understanding of the housing market to help thousands of clients find the right mortgage and protection to suit their circumstances.

Launched in December 2020 by award-winning adviser Rob Brookes, Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect has enjoyed strong growth, with a record month of completions leading up to and in the aftermath of the Stamp Duty deadline.

Commenting on Ian’s appointment and the boost that the Stamp Duty holiday gave to the housing market, Rob said:

“We are building a team with a great blend of skills and talent here and bringing in someone of Ian’s calibre and experience is going to be invaluable. With the Stamp Duty deadline looming large over the market all spring we knew we were going to receive a big spike in enquiries. However, the biggest demand came from lifestyle changes such as better schools, more space or even a home office in terms of the core focus for moving or refinancing.

“The team we have built here in a relatively short period of time (we only launched in December 2020) worked together brilliantly to advise a record number of homeowners who were seeking a new place or new deal.

“Interestingly, far from a downturn post-deadline, we are still seeing very healthy levels of enquiries and look forward to a strong end to the year.”

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP