Lifestyle changes and Stamp Duty holiday boost mortgage firm as team grows again

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has made a major senior appointment as the firm continues to grow alongside the buoyant housing market.

Ian Turner

Ian Turner, who has been working in financial services for over 25 years, has joined Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect, based at Shrewsbury Business Park.

The team now totals 12, with Luke Shepherd also joining the team from Barclays in August to work alongside the mortgage and protection advisers as lead manager.

Dan Reed, who joined the firm in early summer, has also been promoted to mortgage advisor.

Ian originally joined Mortgage Advice Bureau in 2014, having carved out a career in financial services with Cooperative Insurance.

Since then, Ian has used his expertise and understanding of the housing market to help thousands of clients find the right mortgage and protection to suit their circumstances.

Launched in December 2020 by award-winning adviser Rob Brookes, Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect has enjoyed strong growth, with a record month of completions leading up to and in the aftermath of the Stamp Duty deadline.

Commenting on Ian’s appointment and the boost that the Stamp Duty holiday gave to the housing market, Rob said:

“We are building a team with a great blend of skills and talent here and bringing in someone of Ian’s calibre and experience is going to be invaluable. With the Stamp Duty deadline looming large over the market all spring we knew we were going to receive a big spike in enquiries. However, the biggest demand came from lifestyle changes such as better schools, more space or even a home office in terms of the core focus for moving or refinancing.

“The team we have built here in a relatively short period of time (we only launched in December 2020) worked together brilliantly to advise a record number of homeowners who were seeking a new place or new deal.

“Interestingly, far from a downturn post-deadline, we are still seeing very healthy levels of enquiries and look forward to a strong end to the year.”