18.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 20, 2021

Shropshire marketing specialist to host free webinar to boost e-commerce business sales

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The second in a series of free webinars, hosted by a Shropshire marketing specialist, to support e-commerce businesses across the UK will take place this Wednesday.

Helen Culshaw of Ascendancy in Newport
Helen Culshaw of Ascendancy in Newport

Renowned public speaker and lecturer Helen Culshaw runs Ascendancy in Newport and has a wealth of business and commercial marketing experience across high-performing e-commerce businesses.

Helen launched the specialist webinars earlier this year to support e-commerce businesses with a range of topics ranging from how to improve product photography to creating a system to ensure a streamlined returns process.

- Advertisement -

The next webinar, on September 22nd from 10am to 12pm, will look at Waking up your Online Sales.

It will focus on Black Friday deals, discounts and promotions – what to offer and how to advertise as well as preparing for Cyber Monday. There will also be opportunities for networking and discussion.

Helen said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for Black Friday sales – with online sales reportedly up 60 per cent on the previous year and we are expecting this Black Friday to be massive too.

“We often find that clients plan their campaigns late in the day – this year, we want to get ahead and look at a range of different ways e-commerce businesses can make the most of this hugely important weekend for online sales.

“I will be speaking about different types of Black Friday offers and how to market them, while our guest speaker, Karen Naylor from Skatey, will be sharing her experiences and thoughts on how to prepare your online business for a busy period and making sure your customers still get a great buying experience even when you are super-busy.”

The webinars are aimed at people in management positions at small/medium sized e-commerce businesses and tickets are free and must be pre-booked.

Business News sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP