More than 25,000 sq ft of office space to let at Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings

More than 25,000 sq ft of converted office space set across four floors is available to let at Historic England’s iconic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Located within the historic Main Mill – the world’s first iron-framed building and the grandparent of skyscrapers – the office suites will be ready for occupation from spring 2022.



Ranging in size from 1,000 sq ft to 6,308 sq ft, they will provide modern commercial office space.



The offices, located on the four upper floors of the Main Mill, still have a number of period features, reflecting the building’s industrial heritage, while also providing a modern working environment.



Site owner Historic England has committed to a multi-million-pound project to bring the internationally significant Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings back to life.



The restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln at the Flaxmill Maltings is taking place thanks to a £20.7m grant from National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, combined with the additional funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership via its Growth Deal with Government, and from project partners Historic England, Shropshire Council and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.



Towler Shaw Roberts is marketing the offices, with Toby Shaw, a partner at the firm, anticipating a high level of interest.



He said: “We are very excited to be able to launch the new office space that’s now available to let at the Flaxmill Maltings.



“It will offer a unique and attractive work space for tenants.



“The accommodation has been restored with sustainability at the forefront, with such features as natural ventilation, a low carbon energy heat source and excellent natural lighting.



“The offices will provide individual suites ranging in size from 1,000 sq ft to 6,308 sq ft to suit the individual requirements of occupiers.”



Car parking will be available at the Flaxmill Maltings complex, north of Shrewsbury town centre, with the site also benefiting from integrated cycle way links to the town centre.



Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead for Historic England, added:

“The launch of the office space on the upper floors of the Main Mill at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings marks an exciting milestone in the project to regenerate this internationally significant site and transform it back into a thriving economic hub.



“The presence of new tenants will help to complete the transformation of the Flaxmill Maltings and we look forward to them continuing the spirit of innovation and creativity which is rooted in the site’s past.”



The site first functioned as a mill, producing linen thread from flax, and was later converted into a maltings, producing malt for the brewing industry.



It fell into disrepair after the maltings closed in 1987, but the site is now being prepared for its third century of use.



The restoration of the 1797 Grade I Listed Main Mill and 1898 Grade II Listed Kiln will create a visitor destination/learning centre and café on the ground floor, with the four upper floors providing modern office space.

