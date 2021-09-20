Heritage Glass Group raises a glass to new partnership

Shrewsbury-based Heritage Glass Group has announced a new partnership with Kerry Vale Vineyard on the Shropshire/Powys border.

Russell Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard pictured with Managing Director of Heritage Glass Tony Randell and Jason Richards

Heritage Glass has been supplying and installing quality replacement windows and doors to homes throughout Shropshire and the surrounding areas for over 12 years.

Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery was established in 2010, and is home to 6000 vines, used to make still and sparkling English wine. The vineyard hosts a cellar door shop and café and boasts an impressive array of awards, earned over the past decade.

This patronage will combine Heritage Glass’ industry-leading window services with Kerry Vale Vineyards award-winning wine and hospitality.

Heritage Glass will be providing executive customers with a bottle of Kerry Vale Vineyard Award-winning wine, and as an indication of commitment to the partnership, Kerry Vale Vineyard will deliver corporate hospitality to HGG’s most valued customers.

Managing Director of Heritage Glass Tony Randell commented: “Partnering with Kerry Vale Vineyard to provide gifts and deliver hospitality for our executive clients will enable us to thank our highly valued customers in a very special way”.

He went on to say “Both Heritage Glass Group and Kerry Vale Vineyard share the same important core values, with excellent customer service at its heart.

Russell Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard added: “We are thrilled to be able to work with Heritage Glass and are proud that this discerning business has chosen us to partner with. We are both family run Shropshire businesses who place high emphasis on sourcing locally, and pride ourselves on the quality of our provision and our excellent products and services. I am confident this will be a great partnership which will host many benefits for both of our businesses and our customers.”