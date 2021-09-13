Shropshire accountancy firm welcomes new trainees

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed four new trainees as they take their first steps towards a career in the industry.

Dyke Yaxley’s new trainees – from left, Keefe Williams, Sophie Griffiths, Daniel Oakes and Charlie Home

The new recruits have joined the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, and they will now begin a two-year training scheme of technical and practical training.

Human Resources Manager Keith Higgins welcomed the trainees and said the Dyke Yaxley team was very pleased to see this year’s intake settling in so well already.

“This year we have four trainee audit and accounts clerks and they will now get the chance to experience working in a busy practice alongside our experienced team who will help them to navigate their initial steps in the industry.”

The new starters this year are:

Keefe Williams, who joins Dyke Yaxley from Thomas Telford Sixth Form

Daniel Oakes, who studied at Aston University before completing an industrial placement in audit at Deloitte

Charlie Home, who completed his studies at Loughborough University

Sophie Griffiths, who was a student at Shrewsbury College and completed her work placement at Dyke Yaxley

They have finished their induction training and have now been assigned to work with various teams across the business.

“Our staff training and apprenticeship programmes have helped many of our employees to build their skills and they have gone on to have extremely successful careers in the industry,” said Mr Higgins.

After the trainees complete their initial training, the aim is for them to move forward and study for formal accountancy qualifications.

“This is always a very exciting time for both the new trainees and for the rest of the team as we find out more about their hopes and objectives, and their progress so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they develop.”

Training and apprenticeships have been key to the success of the Dyke Yaxley team over the years and five of the company’s current directors – Managing Director Marie Bramwell, Laurie Riley, Helen Bruce, Mark Griffiths and Andrew Young all began their careers through the firm’s training scheme.