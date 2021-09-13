13 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 13, 2021

Autocraft Telford secures Volkswagen Group approval

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Autocraft Telford has secured Volkswagen Group (VWG) approval for its accident repair
centre.

The approval includes VWG’s manufacturer brands Audi, Volkswagen. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, SEAT and CUPRA.

Autocraft Telford is Shropshire’s leading accident repair facility and the VWG approval adds to the company’s extensive portfolio of approvals.

Matthew Fielding, Director of Autocraft said: “We are delighted to add VWG UK Paint
& Body Approval to the Autocraft brand. In recent times, VWG UK have strengthened
the repair capability requirements, which means even more investment in bodyshop
facilities, people skills and equipment to safely repair our current and future vehicle
technologies, including new driver safety assistance technology and electric and
hybrid drivetrains.

“This approval will provide all Autocraft Telford Customers with the confidence that they have received the correct repairs on their VWG vehicle.”

Tina Williams, General manager said: “We’re thrilled that we’ve gained approval from
such a well-established and respected vehicle manufacturer of some of the world’s
most recognised brands.

“We’ve clearly established our high standards of compliance and continuous investment in our future, which fits perfectly with VWG’s vision and objectives to enhance their repair efficiencies. I am pleased for all members of staff at Autocraft Telford, as meeting this accreditation is not easy.”

